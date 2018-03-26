Hoisington’s Fire District takes another step to creation

The proposed fire district for Hoisington and northern Barton County took another step at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting. The Commissioners approved the public hearing date for Hoisington’s Fire District formulation.

Hoisington’s effort for the district comes at a time where it is becoming more difficult to afford everything the volunteer fire department needs to provide service to the area.

Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz most of the talk centered on the fire district has been positive.

The fire district would include the townships of Albion, Eureka, North Homestead, South Homestead, and Union. The district will also include the cities of Hoisington, Olmitz, and Susank. It is anticipated that the fire district would be governed by a Board of Trustees, as appointed by the Commission.

The district would be funded by a tax levy made upon all the taxable tangible property of the proposed district with the said levy not to exceed nine mills. The anticipated mill levy is three mills, adding roughly $80,000 to the budget.

The public hearing is scheduled for May 14 at 9 a.m. in room 106 of the Barton County Courthouse. The notice will also be published prior to the meeting.