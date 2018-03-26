Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Doris K. Smith, 87, died March 25, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born June 19, 1930, on the farm in rural Claflin, Kansas, the daughter of Frank J. and Louise (Zecha) Miller. Doris was a graduate of Claflin High School.

On February 22, 1949, she married Francis Harold Smith, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on February 22, 1991.

A lifelong resident of Claflin, she was a homemaker. Doris was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and the Altar Society. She was a former member of the Daughters of Isabella and a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include; two sons, Mark H. Smith and wife Maria Emma of Buford, Georgia, and Gerard L. Smith and wife Marsha of Salina; sisters, Teresa Dolechek of Hoisington, Marie Hoss and Rita Doll, both of Claflin, and Roberta Prosser, of Hoisington; three grandchildren, Thomas Smith and wife Maggie, Brittan Smith, and Gabriel Smith; and two great grandchildren, Malcolm and Inara Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sons, and a daughter, two brothers, William and Martin Miller; and a sister Leona Leiker.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Fathers Terrence Klein and Meinrad Miller. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with Vigil and Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids or Clara Barton Hospital Foundation in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, Kansas 67544.