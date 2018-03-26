Great Bend–Carl V. Mostrom, 91, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018, at his home. Born June 11, 1926, at Spearville the son of Clarence and Merion (North) Mostrom.

In 1929 the family moved to Garfield, where Carl grew up on the family farm and attended Garfield schools. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, 1951-1953. Carl fought on Pork Chop Hill, Old Baldy, and the MLR frontline. He was a gunner on 60 MTR’s and a squad leader. Carl was united in marriage to Sara Schell October 15, 1955, in Bentonville, Ark. In 1960, the family moved to Elkhart where they raised their four children. Carl worked for Colorado Oil and Gas as a foreman until he retired in 1981.

Survivors include wife Sara of the home; children, Larry of Topeka, John Mostrom and wife Shawn of Glen Rock, Wyo, and Brenda Loesch and husband Jerry of Great Bend; brother Raymond Mostrom of St. Petersburg, Fla.; five grandchildren James Weatherman and wife Lisa, Heather White and husband Jeff all of Great Bend, Travis Mostrom and wife Kim of Guthrie Okla. And Nicole Bear and husband Marvin of Edmond, Okla.; seven great grandchildren, Dylan Frank, Wyatt Frank, Bailey Jones, Sierra Weatherman, Damian Weatherman, Jackson Mostrom, Ryan Mostrom and Damian Mostrom.

He was preceded in death by son James “Tony” Mostrom, brother Arthur and sisters Lillian Bailey and Nita Konarade.

Graveside memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday March 31, 2018, at Garfield Cemetery with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Visitation with family will be 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Friday March 30, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association or the Golden Belt Home and Health, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

