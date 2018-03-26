Barton’s Cannon and Montague earn National Tournament honors

Marvin Cannon and Keshon Montague of the Barton Community College men’s basketball team received distinguished honors Saturday evening following the conclusion of the 2018 NJCAA Division I National Tournament held at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Cannon was named to the All-Tourney team after posting three consecutive double-double performances while Montague received the honor of the Bud Obee Small Player Award given to the tournament’s most outstanding player under 6’2″.

Cannon, a freshman from Richmond, Virginia, posted three games of terror with double-double efforts to lead the tournament through the quarterfinal round at 14.0 rebounds per game, 9.7 coming on the defensive glass, to go along with 21.0 points and 3.0 blocks per game.

Montague closed out his one year in a Barton uniform with a career high twenty-nine points in part to 7-of-11 shooting behind the arc. Originally from Mono, Ontario, Canada, the 5’11” point guard transfer from the University of the Pacific averaged 17.0 points in the three games while dishing out nineteen assists for a 6.3 per game average.

The duo helped lead the sixteenth seeded Cougars to two victories in the tournament, an 86-63 win over seventeenth seeded Tyler Junior College before knocking off the unbeaten and top ranked Warriors of Indian Hills Community College 85-83 in overtime. Barton’s run in the tournament came to an end 82-80 to Eastern Florida State College in the quarterfinal round, coming up short on a potential game winning three at the buzzer to conclude the 2018 campaign with the most wins since the 2000-01 season in finishing at 29-7.