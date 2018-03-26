Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/23 – 3/25)

3/23

BOOKED: Kristina Edwards of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for disorderly conduct, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Savanna Bradshaw on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Brandon Williams on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $616 cash only or 25 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $826 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $776 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $761 cash only or 90 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $796 cash only or 25 days in jail.

BOOKED: Amy D. Hartung on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: James Skinner Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jesse Julian of Hudson on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended, and felon in possession of a firearm, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Pawnee County District Court warrant for theft with bond set at $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Randy Chambers of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: David Mayers of Holyrood on KHP case for DUI, no ignition, no insurance, left of center, open container, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Donald Williams of Stockton on Ness County District Court warrant for probation violation and for possession of controlled substance. Released to Ness County.

RELEASED: Bradley Hawkins of Beatrice, NE on BTDC warrants for nine counts of forgery, burglary, nine counts of theft, theft by deception, and criminal damage to property. Released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Victoria Norton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Charla Peterman of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of stolen property and DWS. Pawnee County District Court warrant for contempt of court. Transferred to Pawnee County.

RELEASED: Kristina Edwards of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for disorderly conduct after she posted a $250 surety bond.

RELEASED: Michael Graves of Great Bend on Barton County Court case after serving sentence.

3/24

BOOKED: Anthony Luerman on Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for parole violation, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dusti Beckham of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, DWS, failure to maintain lane, driving without headlights, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Warren Hacker of Hoisington on HPD case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dakota Green on BTDC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ricky Myers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jonathan Scothorn of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Anthony Luerman of Hoisington on Riley County warrant for parole violation, bond posted in the amount of $1,000 surety through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dusti Beckham of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for DUI, DWS, failure to maintain lane, driving without headlights, posted bond of $1,000 through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: David Mayers of Holyrood on KHP case for DUI, no ignition, no insurance, left of center, open container, posted bond amount of $2,500 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Warren Hacker of Hoisington on HPD case for domestic battery, posted $2,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jesse A. Julian on Pawnee County District Court warrant with a $1,250 surety bond and on Barton County District case with a $10,000 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.

3/25

BOOKED: Makayla Crow of Ellinwood on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Howard Johnson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond. Warrant for probation violation with no bond. Case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brayden J. Clark on Hoisington Municipal Court case for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawful distribution with a Communications Facility and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $100,000 bond.

BOOKED: Jose Larocque-Dunn of Bazine on possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond.

RELEASED: Randy Chambers of Hoisington posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC warrant for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Makayla Crow of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: James Skinner on Barton County District case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia to mother per JJA.