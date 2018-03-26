Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Barbara Ann Chism, age 83, passed away on March 23, 2018, at Cherry Village, Great Bend, Kansas.

She was born August 25, 1934, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Philip and Anna (Lehning) Keil, and stepdaughter of Edward Arnold.

She graduated from Hoisington High School and attended Hutchinson Business College.

A longtime resident of Claflin, she was a retired bookkeeper.

Barbara belonged to the United Methodist Church in Claflin and was a 64 year member of the Golden Sheaf Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking and her four legged companions.

On June 8, 1954, she married Thomas E. Chism in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2007.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sabrina and her husband Robert Suelter of Great Bend, and Samantha and her husband Josh Blevins of Olathe; a granddaughter, Chelsee and her husband Jeremiah Newkirk of Wichita; step granddaughter, Jessica and her husband Josh Weber of Pflugerville, Texas; and step grandson, Adam Suelter of Lawrence; and two step great grandchildren, Ryker and Hudson Weber.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, Claflin, with Reverend Gene Langhofer presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church of Claflin, or the Claflin Ambulance Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.