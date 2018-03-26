Authorities: Woman dies after Kansas house fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old woman has died in an early morning fire at a rental house in Lawrence.

Fire Marshal James King of says a passerby called about 6:10 a.m. Monday to report the fire.

First responders encountered heavy fire when they arrived. The entered the house where they found the woman in a bedroom.

She was taken to the hospital where she died apparently of smoke inhalation.

The fire gutted the one-story, wood-frame house and burned through a large portion of the roof.