MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat in McPherson County.

Just after 9a.m., Monday, authorities evacuated the Pfizer Plant, 1776 Centennial Drive, according to the McPherson County Sheriff’s department.

There are no injuries reported and few details about the alleged threat released, according to Tim Hawkinson with McPherson County Emergency Management.

A similar incident forced an evacuation at the plant in of June of 2016.