Suspect jailed after Kan. deputy finds blood, rifle during traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on alleged poaching charges. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Kansas game wardens were dispatched to a traffic stop in Douglas County, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The sheriff’s deputy had observed blood coming out of the trunk of the car and a .22 caliber rifle in the passenger compartment.

Further investigation by the deputy and the warden resulted in discovery of a freshly killed deer in the vehicle’s trunk. The warden booked the driver of the car into the Douglas County jail on multiple charges relating to the poaching of the deer including taking a deer in closed season. All charges are pending. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.