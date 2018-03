KINGMAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Sonic driven by Leanna S. Cole-Borst, 44, Pratt, was eastbound on U.S. 54 a mile east of Cunningham. The vehicle left the roadway into the median and struck a guardrail.

Cole-Borst was transported to the hospital in Kingman. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.