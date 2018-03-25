Police: 17-year-old Kan. boy dead in Sunday shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and searching for suspect.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon and shots being fired in the 800 block of South Pershing in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Officers located a 17-year-old male victim in the back of a residence on South Pershing. The victim was pronounced deceased by EMS.

The suspect in this homicide is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111.

