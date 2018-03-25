Murder trial set for Kan. man accused of shooting sleeping victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man charged with first-degree murder now has a trial date.

Quinton Moore, 34, is accused of shooting 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen multiple times in his head and neck while he slept in his bed at a residence at 1701 E. 30th in Hutchinson.

During a pretrial hearing Friday, Judge Tim Chambers set a motion deadline of April 27, with the trial scheduled for May 1.

However, District Attorney Keith Schroeder told the judge he’s still waiting on some of the forensics from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Judge Chambers said he would schedule the trial and inform the KBI it needs to make this a priority.

Moore remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.