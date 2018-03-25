Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Family Crisis Center Show” hosted by Kate Brennen.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Prohibition in the Golden Belt”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include the Director of the Barton Community College Foundation Coleen Cape who will talk about the 9th annual Sporting Clay Shoot that will take place on April 22nd at Camp Aldrich.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif – Guests include players and coaches with the Barton Cougars who just completed play in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson.

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally”

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Omaha Royals

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”