Forensic and debate coach Watson retiring from GBHS after 31 years

When Barbara Watson interviewed for the open position of debate and forensics teacher at Great Bend High School 31 years ago, she says Principal Don Halbower knew right away by her enthusiasm she was the right person for the job.

After spending over three decades with USD 428, Watson will be retiring at the end of the school year.

Watson says she initially thought she would get into veterinary medicine after growing up on a farm.

Barbara Watson Audio

Watson says taking students to the national tournaments were some of her favorite moments while teaching. During Watson’s tenure, 39 students qualified for the National Forensics League Tournament, 29 made it to the elimination rounds, 10 students in the semifinals, and one that made it to the finals.

Many of her past students came back for Great Bend’s home tournament this year.

Barbara Watson Audio

Watson says she plans to take time following her retirement to organize a few things and possibly downsize, but might want to come back as an assistant at a grade school or preschool.

Kim Heath, current English teacher at Great Bend High School, will take over the debate and forensics program next year. Heath was a college national debate champion while attending Kansas State University and taught forensics at Abilene High School and Wellington High School prior to coming to Great Bend.