Saturday Sports Headlines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – For the third straight year, top-seeded Kansas made its way through the Sweet 16. Getting to the Final Four has been a different story – and the Jayhawks are on the doorstep once again. Kansas brought at least a temporary halt to the insanity this March, holding off a big comeback from fifth-seeded Clemson for an 80-76 victory. Malik Newman led the Jayhawks with 17 points in a win that won’t mean much if KU can’t finish the job in Sunday’s regional final.

BOSTON (AP) – No. 1 seed Villanova continued its outside shooting feast against West Virginia, downing the fifth-seeded Mountaineers 90-78 to earn its first trip to the Elite Eight since winning a national title in 2016. Jalen Brunson scored 27 points to lead Villanova. Omari Spellman added 18 with eight rebounds to help the Wildcats overcome the West Virginia press by hitting 13 3-pointers.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Los Angeles Dodgers’ three-time NL Cy Young Award winner stretched his spring training scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings with 6 2/3 innings against Kansas City in his final tuneup for Thursday’s opener against San Francisco. He allowed a leadoff single to Jon Jay and no other hits. He struck out four and walked none in a 10-0 win, the left0hander’s first appearance since turning 30 on Monday.

ATLANTA (AP) – It’s only fitting that a South Regional stripped of its top four seeds on the first weekend – a first for the NCAA Tournament – is left with two of the tournament’s biggest surprises to play for a Final Four berth. Tough-minded Kansas State, the No. 9 seed, has leaned on its strong defense to carve its path to the regional final against No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago.

UNDATED (AP) – Texas Tech is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Keenan Evans had 16 points and the third-seeded Red Raiders overcame an early first half hole and dominated second-seeded Purdue down the stretch to earn a 78-65 victory in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. Texas Tech will play top seed Villanova in the East regional final Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Michigan, Florida State, Kansas State and Loyola-Chicago will get their chance to earn a trip to the Final Four on Saturday. In an upset-filled NCAA Tournament, the ninth-seeded Wildcats and 11th-seeded Ramblers will play the first regional final for the South Region’s ticket to San Antonio. The second Elite Eight game will feature the third-seeded Wolverines against the ninth-seeded Seminoles in the West final.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Celtics say All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is set to have surgery today to alleviate pain in his left knee. Irving has been out since March 11, missing the last four games. There is no timetable for his return.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner broke a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive during Friday’s preseason game against the Royals. The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand. Bumgarner’s injury came one day after Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (sah-MAHR’-juh) was shut down by a strained pectoral muscle that will likely cause him to open the season on the disabled list.

UNDATED (AP) – Five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore has sealed his deal with the Dolphins. Gore is fifth on the NFL’s all-time list and first among active players with 14,026 yards rushing. The 35-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Colts, and ran for 961 yards last season.

UNDATED (AP) – The Toronto Raptors continue to lead the NBA’s Eastern Conference by 4 1/2 games over Boston following victories by both teams. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in sending the Raptors past the Nets, 116-112. Marcus Morris scored 30 points and the Celtics erased a 12-point, second-half deficit to beat Portland, 105-100.

UNDATED (AP) – Russell Westbrook scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 105-99 triumph over the Miami Heat. Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and eight assists, while Steven Adams contributed 24 points and 12 boards in Oklahoma City’s seventh win in eight games. The San Antonio Spurs won their sixth in a row as LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a career-high 45 points in a 124-120 overtime victory against the Jazz.

NCAA

Sweet 16

EAST

at TD Garden

Final Villanova 90 West Virginia 78

Final Texas Tech 78 Purdue 65

MIDWEST

at CenturyLink Center

Final Kansas 80 Clemson 76

Final Duke 69 Syracuse 65

NCAA Saturday (All times CST)

Elite Eight

WEST

at Staples Center

Florida St. vs Michigan 8:49 p.m.

SOUTH

at Philips Arena

Loyola of Chicago vs Kansas St. 6:09 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 11 Atlanta 3

Final Kansas City 9 San Francisco 6

Final L-A Dodgers 10 Kansas City 0

Final Houston 3 Washington 1

Final Cleveland 6 Arizona 1

Final San Diego 9 Texas 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 2 Minnesota 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 5

Final Boston 5 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 1

Final Seattle 5 Chi White Sox 5

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 8 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 5 N-Y Mets 1

Final Chi Cubs 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Colorado 8 Cincinnati 2

Final Washington 6 Miami 3