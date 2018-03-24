Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, March 26, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, March 19, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. COMMUNICATIONS: Retirement – Donna Williams, 911 Supervisor:

-Donna Williams, 911 Supervisor, will retire on March 27, 2018. Ms. Williams was hired on November 1, 2004, with dispatching experience. She was promoted to supervisor in October 2015, and has been serving in that role since that time. Dena Popp, 911 Director, will provide details.

C. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AWARD: Christina Doyle, Appraiser I / Sales Appraiser, Appraiser’s Office:

-The Employee Relations Committee (ERC) recommends outstanding individuals for the “Employees Recognition Award”. At this time, the Commission will be asked to recognize Christina Doyle, Appraiser’s Office. Ms. Doyle was nominated by the ERC Committee, as a whole, for her commitment to Barton County and her efforts in performing duties as an ERC officer in 2017. Diana Watson, ERC Secretary, will join the Commission in presenting the award.

D. RESOLUTION 2018-09: Creation of a Second Fire District in Barton County, Kansas, Public Hearing Notice:

-It has been proposed that the County join in the creation a Fire District consisting of Albion, Eureka, North Homestead, South Homestead and Union townships and the Cities of Hoisington, Olmitz and Susank. The Barton County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 14, 2018, at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main – Room 106, Great Bend, Kansas, 67530, regarding the organization of such fire district. It is anticipated that the fire district would be governed by a Board of Trustees, as appointed by the County Commission. Further, the district would be funded by a tax levy made upon all the taxable tangible property of the proposed district with said levy not to exceed nine (9) mills. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will provide details.

E. GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY: Program Update:

-The Golden Belt Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, taking in over 1,000 animals per year. These animals are eventually reclaimed by owners, adopted out or transferred to bigger venues such as the Lawrence, Ottawa and Hutchinson, Kansas facilities. Heather Acheson, Humane Society Director, has asked for time to provide an annual update.

F. JOBFEST: Partnership Opportunity:

-JobFest is planned for Thursday, April 19, 2018. It will be held at the Great Bend Event Center, 3111 – 10th, Great Bend, Kansas. It is suggested that the County consider sponsorship of the event. Karen Neuforth, JobFest Committee Member, will provide details.

G. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Cold Mix Asphalt Bids 2018:

-The Road and Bridge Department accepted bids until 2:00 p.m., March 7, 2018, for the 2018 Cold Mix Asphalt Program. The bid specified approximately 25,000 tons of cold mix asphalt material, with the County furnishing all aggregate and asphalt oil. Using County specifications, the contractor will be required to mix asphalt at the County pit on South Washington, Great Bend. Venture Corporation provided the only bid at $7.83 per ton. This is a .40 cent increase from 2017. Monies were included in the 2018 Budget for this anticipated expense. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-County business offices, the Health Department and the Sheriff’s Office Records Division will close at Noon, Friday, March 30, 2018, for the Easter Holiday. The Barton County Landfill will close at noon. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

MARCH 26, 2018

9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Fire District Number One – Agenda Meeting

11:00 a.m. – The Department Heads will have a working luncheon with the Commissioners. The luncheon will be held in the training room of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, 1416 Kansas, Great Bend, Kansas.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Pam Wornkey, Register of Deeds, is scheduled for March 22, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 2, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.