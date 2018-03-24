Maundy Thursday Soup Supper coming to the Shafer Gallery

As part of the “Exegesis” exhibit now showing at the Shafer Gallery at Barton Community College, there will be a Maundy Thursday Soup Supper Thursday evening at the gallery starting at 6:00 pm. Sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church, the evening will feature a classical guitar concert by artist musician Luis Mario Figueroa who’s work along with that of Rev. Richard Vettel-Becker is part of the Exegesis exhibit.

That’s Dave Barnes, Director of the Shafer Gallery, who says he will team up with Episcopal Deacon George Martin for a gallery talk on the artistic traditions of the stations of the cross which are displayed in the current exhibit.

The evening will also include the Barton County Arts Council selling ceramic art which will raise funds for the Barton County relief fund.