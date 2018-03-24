Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Hoisington girl

HOISINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in central Kansas.

Barton County authorities say 25-year-old Chaz Stephens was also charged Friday with child abuse, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

The body of Iviona Lewis was found Wednesday morning northwest of Hoisington.

The child was last seen Sunday night at her home in Hosington but was not reported missing until Tuesday afternoon.

Hoisington Police Chief Kenton Doze said the girl’s mother was visiting her brother in Great Bend, and the delay in reporting Iviona’s disappearance was caused by confusion over who was supposed to be caring for her.

Stephens’ next court appearance was scheduled for April 5.