Kansas man facing deportation says US is his home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A man who is fighting deportation from Kansas to his native Bangladesh acknowledges he made mistakes years ago while trying to stay in the U.S. and hopes immigration officials will let him remain in the country he calls home.

Syed Ahmed Jamal spoke to The Kansas City Star during a party Wednesday in Lawrence, where supporters celebrated his release from a Missouri jail pending a review of his case.

Jamal was arrested by immigration officials on Jan. 24 at his Lawrence home for overstaying his visa. He was being flown back to Bangladesh last month when an immigration panel granted a temporary stay. He was released from jail Tuesday.

Jamal says he made a mistake in 2006, when he waited too long to switch from a work visa to a student visa.