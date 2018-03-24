Kan. man ordered to write apology for police standoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An armed man who threatened law enforcement officers during an eight-hour Lawrence standoff has been ordered to write letters of apology to three officers and undergo alcoholism treatment.

David Rainbolt, 49, faces two years in prison if he fails at probation. The sentencing Wednesday comes one month after he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threat.

The standoff started in October after police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at Rainbolt’s home. Police say the shooter called police, and then made threats to harm officers and residents in the area. Police evacuated houses in the area and blocked off surrounding streets.

Rainbolt had been hospitalized at the state’s psychiatric facility in Osawatomie before being booked into jail.