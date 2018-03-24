Hotel business in Great Bend was good in 2017

The hotel business is doing well in the City of Great Bend.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes reported last week that in 2017 the town recorded its highest transient guest tax amount ever. The transient guest tax is the toll applied people’s bills for staying in hotels.

The transient guest tax rate is six percent in Great Bend, and the tax raised $319,329 in 2017. That was nearly a $33,000 increase from the year before.

Dodge City had a transient guest tax amount of $1,411,873 in 2017, Hays had $833,754, and Hutchinson with $803,414.