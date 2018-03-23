Weekend Weather

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. East wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain showers before 5am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.