Salina plaza memorializes record-setting aviator

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A plaza has been dedicated in central Kansas to memorialize Steve Fossett’s record-setting around-the-world flight that began 13 years ago at the airport in Salina.

The plaza dedicated Thursday includes a sculpture of an 8-foot, stainless steel globe, with Fossett’s GlobalFlyer going around it. Below the globe is the story of Fossett’s historic 22,936-mile flight. Fossett was solo when he took off in February 2005 in the fixed-wing GlobalFlyer and returned 67 hours later without refueling. He set other aviation records before he died in a 2007 plane crash.

The plaza also includes a 700-foot ornamental fence that includes storyboards telling the history of Schilling Air Force Base until the time of Fossett’s flight.