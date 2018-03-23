Police work to identify suspects in Kan. home burglary

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have released security camera images of the suspects.

According to police, a residential burglary was committed Thursday in the 3200 block of Marcella Drive in Salina. The suspects gained entry to the home by cutting the outdoor wires to the surveillance system and then breaking out the front door glass.

Once inside, a .45 ACP Caliber Hi-Point handgun and a DVR recorder for a surveillance system were taken.

In a related case March 15, an image was captured of two suspects wearing black clothing walking near the residence just prior to the surveillance system stopping.

Total loss and damage is valued at $400.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.