One dead, one hospitalized after Ellsworth Co. crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Subaru passenger vehicle driven by Annah Michaiah Dawn Rogers, 19, Monument, CO., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Ellsworth exit in the left lane.

The vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned in the south ditch.

Rogers was transported to the hospital in Salina where she died. A passenger Eason Nathaniel Rogers, 14, Monument, CO., was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.