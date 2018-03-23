Great Bend–Lois Holder, 65, passed away March 22, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. She was born October 1, 1952 in Great Bend, the daughter of William and Margaret (Cochran) Holder.

Lois was a resident of Great Bend. She graduated from Great Bend High School, Hutchinson Community College and the University of Seattle. She was a medical records technician working in many hospitals around the nation. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church, also she was a member of the church choir and loved to sing.

Survivors include brother Evan Holder of Wichita; sister Margaret Pfortmiller and husband Glenn of Great Bend; two nephews and one niece.

Funeral service will be Monday 10:30 a.m. March 26, 2018, at Central Baptist Church, with pastor David Walters officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery North. Visitation will be 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Sunday March 25 at Bryant Funeral Home.

Memorial has been established with Central Baptist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

