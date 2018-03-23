Late child’s lock of hair stolen from mother’s car

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City-area woman feels like she’s reliving her daughter’s death after discovering a lock of hair she kept of the 3-year-old has been stolen from her car.

Jaime Hampel told Independence Police she found her car had been ransacked Tuesday night. Among the items stolen was a wallet containing a lock of hair that belonged to Ryan Hampel, who died in a September car crash.

Hampel says the lock of hair was a little blonde curl with a pink bow that had white polka dots. It’s Hampel’s most tangible memento of her daughter.

The mother says the little bag with Ryan’s hair is the only thing she really cares about, and hopes the alleged thief will hear her story and return it.