Kan. man held on $500K bond for alleged drug distribution

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man with a long criminal history is jailed on a half million dollar bond after his arrest Thursday on drug distribution charges.



Officers served a high risk “no-knock” search warrant at 106 S Paine in Nickerson which is the home of 56-year-old Michael Curran.

During the search, officers found nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, nearly two ounces of marijuana, 892 oxycodone pills, a large digital scale, packaging materials, pipes with residue for smoking meth, a 22-caliber handgun, a 22-caliber rifle and $4,000 in cash.

Curran faces potential charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell opioids, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm.

Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton was in the courtroom Friday and Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed the bond would stay the same. Part of that is the alleged crimes in this new arrest added to his criminal history with convictions for drugs, flee and elude, aggravated assault and aggravated failure to appear.

He’ll be back in court for the reading of formal charges for the latest arrest next week.