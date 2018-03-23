K-96 region gears up for 7th year of June Jaunt

Press release from the City of Great Bend…

The communities along the West Central K-96 Jaunt are prepping again for a weekend of FUN! Each year the first weekend of June is a celebration of Arts, Antiques, Crafts, Cuisine, Music and MUCH MORE for four communities along the highway: Great Bend, Dighton, Scott City and Tribune. Last year each community planned events to attract visitors and locals to some authentic Kansas fun, and this year will be no different. Some events planned for this year along the jaunt include; craft & antique shows, car shows, concerts, barbeques, outdoor movies, magicians, kid’s games, sidewalk sales and of course social media selfie contests.

The 2018 selfie contest is the daily activity that draws people along the Jaunt from community to community. It is a great way to capture the fun memories that are being made in the communities and 3 lucky people will win cash prizes! Participants can hashtag their selfies for a chance to win chamber bucks from the participating communities.

Christy Hopkins, Tribune’s June Jaunt coordinator said, “The first weekend in June is a great time to sample authentic rural Kansas. The idea is to invite people to our area of Kansas and show both the visitors and the locals a great time along K-96 highway!”

The K-96 June Jaunt provides an opportunity for Central Western Kansas to showcase this area of Kansas by creating events, highlighting attractions and developing relationships with neighboring communities. Building a sense of community and common purpose for one weekend each year is the purpose throughout the region. For more information about the 2018 K-96 June Jaunt, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or check out the webpage at www.k96junejaunt.com.