Friday Sports Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) – Gritty Kansas State delivered another upset in the South Regional, eliminating Kentucky with a 61-58 victory. Xavier Sneed scored 22 points, Barry Brown Jr. scored a huge basket in the closing seconds and K-State advanced to face Loyola in the first-ever 9-vs.-11 matchup in the Elite Eight.

ATLANTA (AP) – Marques Townes scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining, to lead Loyola to a 69-68 win over Nevada in the NCAA South Regional semifinal. The No. 11-seeded Ramblers continued their improbable NCAA run and are one victory from a Final Four appearance.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Everything seems to be cued up yet again for Kansas, which for the second year in a row needs just two wins to make it to the Final Four. It didn’t work for the Jayhawks a year ago and winning this year’s Midwest Region could be an even bigger challenge. Top-seeded Kansas faces red-hot Clemson on Friday night in a Sweet Sixteen matchup. Duke and Syracuse play each other in the nightcap and the winners will play on Sunday for a trip to San Antonio.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The Jayhawks are the top seed and will have what should amount to a home game on a neutral floor. But Clemson raised eyebrows with a 31-point thrashing of Auburn to reach the Sweet Sixteen, and the Tigers have the kind of deep and experienced backcourt that can do well in March. The two teams play Friday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

BOSTON (AP) – Villanova is one of just two No. 1 seeds left in the NCAA Tournament, but watching the other high seeds fall gave the Wildcats a wake-up call they say they didn’t need. The 2016 NCAA champions face West Virginia in the Sweet 16 in Boston on Friday, with Purdue and Texas Tech in the other game.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) – No. 3 Michigan moved on to the NCAA’s Los Angeles Region final by shooting 62 percent from the floor in a 99-72 rout of Texas A&M. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman scored 24 points and Moe Wagner (VAHG’-nur) added 21 to send the Wolverines to the Elite Eight for the third time in six years. Abdur-Rahkman also chipped in four 3-pointers, five rebounds and seven assists.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ninth seed Florida State rode Terance Mann’s 18 points to a 75-60 stunner against No. 4 Gonzaga, putting the Seminoles in the Elite Eight in Los Angeles against Michigan. C.J. Walker and Braian Angola added 9 points as Florida State advanced to the regional finals for the third time in school history. The Seminoles entered the tournament having gone just 9-9 in the ACC before dropping its opening game of the conference tourney.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Dan Hurley is leaving the University of Rhode Island to become head basketball coach at Connecticut, replacing Kevin Ollie. Hurley was 113-82 in six seasons as head coach of the Rams, including a 26-8 mark and a berth in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season. He guided Rhode Island to its first Atlantic-10 regular-season championship this season and its second straight NCAA tourney appearance.

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden scored 10 of Houston’s 12 points in overtime and finished with 21 as the Rockets held off the Pistons, 100-96. Harden was just 2-for-16 shooting in regulation before heating up in time to lead the Rockets to their seventh straight win. Eric Gordon added 22 points as Houston improved to an NBA-best 58-14, 4 1/2 games ahead of Golden State.

NCAA

Sweet 16

WEST

at Staples Center

Final Michigan 99 Texas A&M 72

Final Florida St. 75 Gonzaga 60

SOUTH

at Philips Arena

Final Loyola of Chicago 69 Nevada 68

Final Kansas St. 61 Kentucky 58

Friday

Sweet 16 (All times CST)

EAST

at TD Garden

West Virginia vs Villanova 6:27 p.m.

Texas Tech vs Purdue 8:57 p.m.

MIDWEST

at CenturyLink Center

Clemson vs Kansas 6:07 p.m.

Syracuse vs Duke 8:37 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 15 Houston 7

Final Detroit 6 Philadelphia 2

Final San Diego 7 Cleveland 6

Final Milwaukee 1 Kansas City 0

Final Colorado 4 Oakland 2

Final Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 4

Final Cincinnati 7 Texas 6

Final Chi White Sox 3 Arizona 1

Final L-A Dodgers 4 L-A Angels 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 10 Boston 7

Final N-Y Yankees 2 Minnesota 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Final Seattle 5 Texas 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 8 Atlanta 2

Final N-Y Mets 12 Washington 5

Final San Francisco 4 Chi Cubs 3