Final liquidation begins at Toys R Us stores

KANSAS CITY —Liquidation sales at Toys R Us were scheduled to begin Friday at stores in Kansas and across the nation, according to the retailer’s web site.

Toys R Us announced last week they were going out of business in the U.S. and will close or sell all 735 stores across the country, including its Babies R Us stores. The move jeopardizes more than 30,000 jobs.

The company has answered a number of customer questions on gift cards, credit cards and coupons on their web site.

Toys R Us has 3 locations in Kansas.

The superstore chain could no longer bear the weight of its heavy debt load and relentless trends that hurt its business, namely competition from the likes of Amazon, discounters like Walmart, and mobile games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.