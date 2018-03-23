Cougars pull off another rally for walk-off victory, sweep Hutchinson in first leg of conference series

bartonsports.com – The No. 13 ranked Barton Community College opened up its four-game series with Hutchinson Community College on Thursday, picking up a doubleheader sweep at Lawson-Biggs Field.

The Cougars took the seven inning opening game 8-5 and led 10-1 through the first four innings of the nine inning nightcap before needing a rally for an eventual 12th inning 13-12 walk-off victory.

The victories improve the Cougars at 8-2 in Jayhawk play and 22-5 on the season while Hutchinson slips to 7-7 and 14-12 overall.

The teams will resume the series on Saturday, switching locations to Hutchinson’s Hobart-Detter Field in a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.