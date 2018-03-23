Cause of SW Kansas home fire under investigation

FORD COUNTY — Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Ford County.

Just after 9p.m. Thursday, crews were paged to a fire in the northwest part of the Ford County, according to a social media report from Ford County Fire and EMS>

First arriving units reported heavy fire coming from the north side of the residence on the second floor. Crews from Stations 1,5 and, 6 responded and the the fire contained in a very short time. Crews remained on scene for a few hours performing over haul. There were no injuries.