Volunteer firefighter accused of setting Kansas grass fires

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a serious of grass fires that occurred from February 28- March 10 in Jackson County and have made an arrest.

On Wednesday evening, sheriff’s investigators arrested former Jackson County volunteer firefighter Jacob Kenneth Grant, 27, of Delia, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Grant is suspected of setting these fires and then responded to many of the fires with the Delia Fire Department.

Grant was being held in the Jackson County Jail on 13 counts of arson.