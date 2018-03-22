Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Wainwright believes he can still be the best pitcher in all of baseball, even at 36 years old and coming off an injury-riddled season that was the worst of his career. The right-hander will play a key role as St. Louis tries to end a skid of two straight seasons without making the playoffs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Royals thought they would be rebuilding when their core group hit free agency. A soft market allowed them to retain several key players. Now, nobody is quite sure whether they will compete or collapse, which makes the upcoming season surprisingly interesting. The Royals open the season at home March 29 against the Chicago White Sox.

ATLANTA (AP) – The bracket-busting South Region looks more like the Kentucky Invitational, featuring the blue bloods from the Bluegrass State and those other guys. The Wildcats are joined in Atlanta by Nevada, Kansas State and Loyola, an upset-minded trio that made this the first regional in NCAA tournament history to oust all four top seeds on the first weekend. But Kentucky coach John Calipari is urging his young team not to “drink the poison” that they’ve got an easy road to the Final Four.

UNDATED (AP) – Kentucky should feel right at home in ‘Cat-lanta’ when it faces Kansas State in the semifinals of the South Regional. The team had a 26-6 record at the Georgia Dome, including a triumph in the 2012 South Regional on the way to its last national title. Kansas State is looking for extra motivation in the perception that it’s the worst team left in the NCAA field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams. The Arizona Cardinals declined to match the offer Kansas City made to the run-stopper. Williams grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, Missouri, before a standout career at Northern Iowa. He started twice and appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons in Arizona.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Lauren Cox has recorded four straight double-doubles for the Baylor women, who are in the NCAA Sweet 16 for the 10th straight year. Coach Kim Mulkey says she directly challenged Cox at the end of her freshman season a year ago. Mulkey said the 6-foot-4 sophomore post player is in the best shape of her life, and has her diabetes under control.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Freshman Taveion Hollingsworth matched his career high with 30 points and Western Kentucky advanced to the final four of the NIT for the first time since 1948 with a 92-84 win over Oklahoma State. The Hilltoppers (27-10), a four-seed, made 15 of 18 free throws in in the last three minutes to hold off the two-seed Cowboys (21-15), who missed six of eight shots in the last two minutes.

UNDATED (AP) – Keenan Evans and coach Chris Beard believed in each other and now have Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. Evans was already Tech’s starting point guard and had been to an NCAA Tournament when Beard became his coach two years ago. Now Evans is an All-Big 12 senior guard whose college career is being extended with each win. Evans has scored 45 points in Tech’s first two NCAA wins since 2005. Next up is a regional semifinal against Purdue on Friday night.

National Headlines

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton has announced that he’s giving up his college eligibility to enter the upcoming NBA draft. He is expected to be a lottery pick in the draft, if not the first overall selection. The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Ayton was named the Pac-12 player of the year this season after averaging 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville has let David Padgett go after one season as the Cardinals’ interim men’s basketball coach. Padgett went 22-14 and guided the team to the NIT quarterfinals. He was elevated from assistant to interim coach after the school placed coach Rick Pitino on unpaid administrative leave following its acknowledgement that it was being investigated in a federal corruption probe of college basketball.

BALTIMORE (AP) – The Baltimore Orioles have finalized their four-year contract with pitcher Alex Cobb. The six-year veteran joins recently-signed hurlers Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman in a revamped rotation that includes holdovers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman. The 30-year-old righty was 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 29 starts for Tampa Bay last season.

UNDATED (AP) – A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Cowboys have worked out a two-year package with free-agent linebacker Joe Thomas. Thomas started eight of his 42 games the past three seasons for the Packers and was a contributor on special teams. The acquisition comes after the Cowboys lost linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Kyler Wilber in free agency.

UNDATED (AP) – The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Luke Willson, adding a potential starter in place of Eric Ebron. And the Minnesota Vikings have re-signed kicker Kai Forbath to a one-year contract after he finished 16th in the NFL in the regular season with an 84.2 field goal percentage.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Indiana for first place in the NBA’s Central Division and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James delivered 35 points and 17 assists as the Cavs ended the Toronto Raptors’ eight-game road winning streak, 132-129. Love finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds while teammate George Hill finished with 22 points on 10 of 11 shooting.

UNDATED (AP) -Anthony Davis delivered 28 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks as the New Orleans Pelicans downed the Indiana Pacers, 96-92. Davis hit a 15-foot baseline fade, a gritty put-back and two free throws in the final minute to help New Orleans secure its third straight win and stay ahead of San Antonio for sixth place in the West. The Spurs won their fifth in a row as LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and nine rebounds in a 98-90 verdict over the Washington Wizards.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia 76ers are a season-high 10 games over .500 after Robert Covington, J.J. Redick and Dario Saric each had 15 points in a 119-105 win over Memphis. Ben Simmons had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row and moved into fourth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies have lost 21 of 22 overall and 16 in a row on the road.

NIT

Round 3

at Stillwater, Okla.

W. Kentucky 92 Oklahoma St. 84

at Moraga, Calif.

Utah 67 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 58

NCAA

Sweet 16 (All Times CST)

WEST

at Staples Center

Texas A&M vs Michigan 6:37 p.m.

Florida St. vs Gonzaga 8:59 p.m.

SOUTH

at Philips Arena

Loyola of Chicago vs Nevada 6:07 p.m.

Kansas St. vs Kentucky 8:37 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 8 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 7 Toronto 7

Final Chi Cubs 5 Texas 1

Final San Diego 4 Chi White Sox 3

Final Milwaukee 4 Oakland 3

Final Minnesota 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final Atlanta 3 Detroit 2

Final Seattle 7 Milwaukee 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Tampa Bay 3

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Baltimore 4

Final Kansas City 12 Cleveland 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 13 Miami 6

Final San Francisco 14 Arizona 0