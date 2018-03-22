Great Bend Post

SIGN UP TO RUN OR WALK IN THE WILD GOOSE CHASE

Wild Goose Chase 5k/3k Fun Run
Saturday April 7th

Get your running shoes ready for the fastest, flattest 5k/3k race in Kansas.  The race takes runners through Cheyenne Bottoms and ends near the Kansas Wetlands Education Center.

When:

Saturday, April 23, 2016
7:30am Registration/Check-in
9:00am Race begins

Entry Fee:

$25  for ages 18 and older
$15 for ages under 18

Race Route:

Race check-in is at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center. There will be a new race route this year. The route will begin and end at KWEC, and will meander around the mitigation marsh located behind the KWEC. This route will be more of a trail run on a mowed grass surface.

Awards:

Awards will be given to the top two male and female finishers in the following age categories:

5k

  • -Under 18
  • -18-25
  • -25-35
  • -36-45
  • -Over 45

3k

  • -10 and under
  • -11-17
  • -Over 18

