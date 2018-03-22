Kansas school district’s rap video promotes testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Principals and leadership teams at a Topeka school district have released a rap music video in an attempt to get students excited about upcoming state assessments.

The Topeka Unified School District 501 recently posted the video to the district’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The video mimics the theme from the 1990s TV show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and shows district officials rapping how students can succeed on annual tests.

District Senior Communications Specialist Jon DeMeo says he wrote some of the rap and recorded the voice-over for the video, which was shot in about three days. He thinks the video is “a fun way to get people interested and show a little personality.”

The window for this year’s tests is March 13 through April 24.