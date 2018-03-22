Kans For Kids Radiothon unleashed Friday on Eagle Radio

The 8th Annual Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Radiothon is scheduled for Friday, March 22. The day is meant to celebrate life, triumph, remember those children that have passed away from cancer, and raise money for the organization for their services. The radiothon will ask for pledges throughout the day during the broadcast that will be simulcast on all four Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting stations.

The broadcast will also include interviews from families that Kans for Kids has helped out over the years, including Christy Huslig. Huslig is the mother of Dade Cannon, whom passed away this past January after a several-years fight with cancer.

Christy Huslig Audio

Kans for Kids started in 1994 and has continued ever since in an effort to financially assist families in Barton, Russell, and Rice counties that have children living with cancer.

The radiothon, presented by Comfort Pro, will air from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 100.7 Eagle Country, Hits 106.9, B104.3 The Point, and 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM.