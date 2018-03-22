Kan. felon led police chase with unrestrained children in van

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver failed to stop and continued north on Campus Drive as a vehicle pursuit was initiated at Highway 50.

The suspect’s vehicle continued south on the bypass, turned east on Spruce Street and drove into East Garden Village, 4101 E Hwy 50 and came to a stop near lot #571.

The suspect identified as Augrelio Deleon, 32, Garden City, was taken into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed that Deleon had his two children ages 1 and 2 in the vehicle unrestrained.

Deleon faces the possible charges of Driving left of center, Fail to yield at a stop sign, Fleeing and eluding, No proof of insurance, Driving while license suspended, Child endangerment, Child restraint violation.

Deleon has seven previous convictions including violation of a protection order, aggravated battery, battery, battery against a corrections officer, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property.