Kan. barbecue owner accused of using customer’s card

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A barbecue restaurant owner in eastern Kansas is accused of racking up more than $7,300 in charges on a customer’s credit card left at the business.

Matthew Sander was charged last week with counts of identity theft, misdemeanor theft, felony theft and criminal use of a financial card.

Sander is the owner of Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q in Olathe.

A customer told police that he ate at the restaurant Jan. 28, and couldn’t find his card the next day. He found several unauthorized purchases made Jan. 28 on his statement. Sander was arrested March 10 after investigators identified him through surveillance video.

Court records show the case is the third time since December that Sander has been charged with similar crimes. His next court appearance is April 11.