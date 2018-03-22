Friday Weather

Friday Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 21 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.