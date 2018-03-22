Friday Weather

Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 21 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.