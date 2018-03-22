Chiefs sign Arizona defensive tackle Xavier Williams

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

Williams, a Kansas City, MO, native, has spent his entire National Football League career, three seasons, with the Arizona Cardinals.

During his time in Arizona, Williams played in 23 games, two starts, and registered 28 tackles, .5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Williams checks in a 6-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing 309 pounds. He went undrafted out of the University of Northern Iowa and was signed as a free agent by the Cardinals in May of 2015.

The now 26-year-old his high school football at Grandview High School in Grandview, MO.