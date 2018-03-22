BILLIE HELEN (NOBLITT) SYMANK

Billie Helen (Noblitt) Symank, age 73 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday evening, March 21, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Lyons, Kansas. Billie was born on July 16, 1944 at Hoisington, Kansas to George and Hazel (Smith) Noblitt. She was united in marriage to Chuck Miller in January of 1964, and they later divorced. She married Albert Gonzales in 1976, and they also divorced. Billie worked as a sales consultant for Southard Home Improvement in Great Bend for around ten years, and then worked for the Tumble Inn Laundry in Great Bend for another ten years. Billie later worked as a circulation clerk for the Great Bend Tribune for six years prior to her retirement. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, Kansas and had a passion for motorcycle riding and reading, was an avid animal lover, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Billie is survived by one son, Kevin C. (and his wife, Jamie) Miller of Great Bend, Kansas; eight grandchildren: Tyler and Jaron Miller, Jenna Applebee, Jennifer Long, and Eric, Jason, Ryan and Aaron Parr; thirteen great-grandchildren: Erica, Maycee, Kanyen, Adelynn, and Amelia Parr; Gavin and Emily Long; Ava, Layla, and Isaiah Parr; Aubree and Josephine Applebee; and McKinnley Miller. Billie was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 26, 2018 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Jason Parr officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 1:00 PM until service time. Interment will be in Great Bend Cemetery. The family requests that Memorial Contributions may be made to the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

Arrangements Entrusted To

Charter Funerals

2115 Washington St.

Great Bend, KS 67530

(620) 793-6161