Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Justin Harley hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give Graceland (Iowa) its first NAIA national championship with an 83-80 victory over LSU Alexandria. After a timeout with 13.4 seconds left in OT, LT Davis stumbled at the top of the 3-point arc, drawing the attention of two LSUA defenders and found Harley open on the wing for just his second 3-pointer of the game.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Clemson has made this a make or miss NCAA Tournament. The Tigers’ offensive efficiency has helped them make their first Sweet 16 appearance in 21 years. The Tigers have hit over 50 percent of their shots the first two games and posted one of the tournament’s most stunning results with a 31-point victory over Southeastern Conference champion Auburn on Sunday night. Clemson will try and keep the run going on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska against No. 1 seed Kansas.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Right-hander Clay Buchholz and the Kansas City Royals have finalized a minor league contract The two-time All-Star would get a $1.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster. Buchholz made his debut in August 2007 and pitched a no-hitter against Baltimore in his second big league appearance. He was 81-61 in 10 seasons with the Red Sox and was traded to Philadelphia in December 2016. He made two starts last year, then needed surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have a new quarterback, new middle linebacker and released some of their longest-tenured veterans. They’ve also signed Sammy Watkins and Anthony Hitchens as part of a major roster overhaul, one that is rare for a franchise that has won back-to-back division titles.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – For several springs now, the Cardinals proclaimed plans to rest Yadier Molina during the season to keep him fresh for August, September and the postseason. Those plans always leave the star catching shaking his head.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State has been disrespected since the start of the season, when the Wildcats were chosen to finish eighth in the Big 12. It hasn’t changed in the NCAA Tournament, where many cynics say they’re only in the Sweet 16 because upstart UMBC did the dirty work by knocking off Virginia, the top-seeded team in their region. K-State faces Kentucky on Thursday night.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma star Trae Young is leaving for the NBA after a standout freshman season that ended with him leading the nation in scoring and assists. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists this season, and many projections have him going early in the first round of the NBA draft. Young says he knows he is not yet ready for the NBA but will work hard. He closed the season with 28 points and seven assists in an overtime loss to Rhode Island in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNDATED (AP) – For the second straight year, a major winter storm has scrambled West Virginia’s travel plans for the NCAA Tournament. About 20 hours after arriving back on campus from the West Coast, the Mountaineers left Tuesday to begin preparations for Friday’s Sweet 16 appearance in Boston against Villanova. The Mountaineers had returned Monday night from a 2,500-mile trip to San Diego, only to find out a few hours later they’d have to leave a day early for the regional semifinals.

DALLAS (AP) – Jarrett Culver and Zhaire Smith are the highest-scoring duo in Texas Tech history and they are on the way to the Sweet 16. Culver is playing for his hometown team and Smith already has one of the soaring highlights of this year’s NCAA Tournament with a 360-degree alley-oop dunk. Both trusted in coach Chris Beard when deciding to join the Red Raiders, who are now in the first Sweet 16 since 2005. They play Purdue on Friday night in Boston.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas freshman forward Mohamed Bamba is leaving for the NBA. Bamba was ranked among the top recruits in the country when he signed with the Longhorns out of New York City. He averaged nearly 13 points and 11 rebounds per game. He also set a school record for blocks with 111 this season.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) – A last-minute meltdown caused the Oklahoma City Thunder to take a stunning loss against the Boston Celtics. Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to take a 100-99 victory Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Morris added 21 points as Boston snapped the Thunder’s six-game win streak. Leading the Thunder was Russell Westbrook, who finished with 27 points.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis has turned to a favorite son in hopes of revitalizing its struggling basketball program. Penny Hardaway, who starred two seasons at Memphis in the early 1990s before a successful NBA career, was named as the Tigers’ new men’s basketball coach. He replaces the fired Tubby Smith.

PHOENIX (AP) – Blake Griffin narrowly missed a triple double and the Pistons celebrated the return of Reggie Jackson by handing the short-handed Phoenix Suns their ninth straight loss, 115-88 Tuesday night. Jackson was back in the Detroit starting lineup after missing 24 games with a severe ankle sprain. Phoenix played without their two leading scorers – Devin Booker and T.J. Warren – due to injuries and lost for the 24th time in 26 games.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former Miami NFL lineman Jonathan Martin faces criminal charges. Prosecutors in Los Angeles say Martin has been charged with threatening two former teammates who had harassed him in the NFL. Martin is also accused of threatening former prep school classmates. The alleged threats included a post on Martin’s Instagram page last month showing a shotgun. Martin left the Dolphins midseason in 2013 after accusing some teammates of bullying.

NIT

Round 3

at Louisville, Ky.

Mississippi St. 79 Louisville 56

at Milwaukee, Wis.

Penn St. 85 Marquette 80

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 12 Pittsburgh 6

Final Philadelphia 2 Toronto 0, 7 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Oakland 2

Final L-A Angels 6 Arizona 5

Final Kansas City 10 San Francisco 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 8 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Chi White Sox 10 Texas 0

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 6:05 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 8 Miami 3

Final N-Y Mets 8 St. Louis 7

Final Milwaukee 4 Colorado 4

Final Cincinnati 3 San Diego 3, 10 Innings