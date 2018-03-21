Thursday Weather

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60.