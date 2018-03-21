Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.