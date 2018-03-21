Great Bend Post

Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Viewpoints” 

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will talk 199-A…is there going to be a fix soon? Also, American Beef Producers are pushing more product in Japan. Chip will look at how they are doing it.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster.  Guests include Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp who will be joined by Communications Officer II Wendy Dougherty.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guest’s include Stafford County Economic Development Program Director Ashlee Bevan. Ashlee will be joined by student Roger Ramirez, Jaden Reed, and Liam Lanterman who are involved with the new Tiger Town Pizza in St. John. 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif   

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory  

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”