KBI: NW Kan. man arrested for alleged murder of his wife

ROOKS COUNTY– The investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Plainville Police Department, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office has led to an arrest in connection to the death of Alexis Garcia, age 24, of Plainville.

Alifonso Eduardo Garcia, age 35, husband of Alexis Garcia was arrested at 5 a.m. on Mar. 19 by Plainville Police Department for first degree murder. Formal charges will be determined by the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

Garcia is currently at Salina Regional Health Center and is being held on a million dollar bond.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.