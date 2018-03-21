Kansas man jailed for alleged kitchen knife attack

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man arrested in a domestic case early Saturday made a first appearance Monday.

Zaide Mendoza-Wells, 20, Hutchinson faces potential charges of aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, two counts of criminal damage, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a residence Lyman Street in Hutchinson on the report of a disturbance. A resident apparently heard loud bangs and a woman screaming.

Officers made contact with the victim who told them the suspect attacked her with a kitchen knife and punched her multiple times during the incident, according to court testimony. She had lacerations that needed medical treatment.

Police found blood near the couch, in a bathroom, and around other parts of the home. They arrested Mendoza-Wells at the scene. During the court appearance, he managed to get the $14,000 bond lowered to $12,500.