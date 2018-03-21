Kansas fire department K9 dies suddenly

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Fire crews in and around Topeka are mourning the loss of the Topeka Fire department’s Accelerant Detection K-9 (Webster) to a sudden illness.

Webster was found suffering from an unknown illness on Wednesday morning and was taken to his local veterinarian for treatment. Webster was transferred to Kansas State University Animal Hospital where he died at approximately 1pm.

Webster began his service with the Topeka Fire Department in 2014 and was certified by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Department of Justice as an Accelerant Detection K-9. Webster responded throughout the City of Topeka and the State of Kansas to assist investigators in the detection of ignitable liquids at fire scenes. He participated in many local events to promote the fire department and educate the public in fire safety. K-9 Webster was 6 ½ years old.

He was a valued member of the Topeka Fire Department and will be missed.