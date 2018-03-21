Kan. volunteer firefighter charged with arson

WAKEENEY – On March 10, 2018, Landon Ray Beesley, of Collyer was arrested by the Trego County Sheriff’s Department on the suspicion of arson. He later bonded out on a $32,500 bond, according to the Trego County Attorney.

Beesley, was formally charged March 21 by the Trego County Attorney’s Office with two counts of arson, according to a news release from Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the Trego County Sheriff’s Department regarding incidents on Feb. 12, 2017, allegedly involving hay bales, and on March 10, 2018, allegedly involving pasture ground. Both incidents were in rural Trego County near Collyer.

Beesley is scheduled to make a first appearance before District Magistrate Judge Richard A. Flax on April 18 at 9:00 a.m.

Beesley has been serving as a volunteer firefighter with the Trego County Rural Fire and Rescue Department. He has been placed on immediate suspension by the fire department pending the outcome of the investigation.

Terms of the suspension include that he not be on any Trego County Rural Fire Department property or equipment, or respond to any fire calls. Beesley is also not allowed to have any contact with members of the fire department.

Lyon added that the arrest and charging of an individual are merely an allegation of criminal wrongdoing. All defendants maintain a presumption of innocence unless or until proven guilty in court of law.